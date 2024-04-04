House fire in Ambler, Pennsylvania, under investigation after 2 dead, 1 injured

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The cause of a fire that killed two adults and injured one in Upper Dublin Township early Thursday morning is under investigation by the Upper Dublin Township Fire Marshal with the help of the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials said Montgomery County received a 911 call around 4:13 a.m. of a house fire on Bellaire Avenue in the Ambler section of Upper Dublin Township. Upper Dublin police officers reported heavy fire going through windows at the back of the home.

Fort Washington firefighters were able to get into the home and officials said one man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found on the first floor of the home. He was later identified as 74-year-old Stephen Wood Sr.

A 70-year-old woman identified as Deborah Wood was found dead inside the home.

Upper Dublin Township Fire said a 35-year-old man was able to escape and was taken to Temple University Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. The man also notified officials of the two people trapped inside.

The origin of the fire is also under investigation.