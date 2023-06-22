Philadelphia students using hydro-tech farm to grow food

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local STEM students are growing food in a hydro-tech farm in the city. The harvested produce is being sent right out to Philadelphia communities in need.

This farm can produce 2.5 acres of food weekly. Local students are working hard to bring this healthy, locally grown option to their communities.

It looks fake — but this produce is as real as it gets. Students are growing pesticide-free food on walls inside this hydro-tech farm outside Imhotep Institute Charter School in the Northwest section of the city.

"We can grow whatever we want whenever we want, control it at home from our cellphones and computers," Shirley Posey, the director of STEM at Imhotep, said.

And this farming of the future is controlled with engineered sensors, water and lights that take the place of solar energy.

"It's really reassuring that we have an impact on the community and have an impact on future generations," a young girl said.

The farm is doing what it can to provide a sustainable solution to address food insecurity in the city and food deserts.

"As you know most of our crops come from California and due to climate change with wildfires and drought, that access to food has decreased drastically," Posey said.

"Having this partnership for our communities is a game changer and actually a life sustainer if you will," Ryan Harris, the CEO and Founder of As I Plant This Seed in Hunting Park, said.

Back in February, the community fridge was stolen out front of the nonprofit and then eventually replaced.

Now, he's stocking his fridge with the fresh food options and says it's life changing for his North Philadelphia community.

"Just recently we just took a batch of this stuff home and I have some of it and the community picked it up in no time," Harris said.

The goal now is to spread the idea and partner with different communities, pantries and stores so more people can have access to fresh food.