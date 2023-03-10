Hunting Park nonprofit has stolen fridge replaced by community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fridge that was critical to helping feed people in need was stolen from a nonprofit in Hunting Park.

On Thursday night, a new fridge stocked with food is in its place thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

The community relied heavily on this fridge and they were without it for about a week and half.

During that time — it left a hole in the community until now.

"People look to use the fridge every day. Sometime to feed their families or to feed themselves," a man said.

The Hunting Park community fridge is back and better than ever.

"Get back to feeding the community like we were doing," Ryan Harris, the CEO and founder of the nonprofit As I Plant This Seed , said.

About a week and a half ago -- it was stolen out front of As I Plant This Seed on North 9th Street.

Harris says Home Depot donated a new one and now it's bolted down and security cameras were set up.

"If you want to take that, you have to take the whole house," Harris said.

Thursday night, the food was flowing all thanks to community donations. The neighborhood held a grand opening for the new fridge.

"I am a single mom and I don't qualify for government assistance, so it helps out with the things I can't provide," a woman said.

"It's a really good thing because you don't know when you are going to run short and don't have the money to buy, the refrigerator is always open," another woman said.

Volunteers and even students from Howard University, who are spending their spring break doing community service in Philadelphia, helped hand out the food.

"I am grateful, I am blessed and I thank God," a woman said.

While the loss on the fridge left a hole in the community, everyone is looking on the positive side.

"It just gives us the drive to keep going and I think it's a bit discouraging when people take the refrigerator and all that but it encourages and empowers us to push forward," Anyae Broomer, of the Royal Sisters Project, said.

The fridge will continue to be stocked with food for anyone in need. The organizers are extremely grateful for all of the donations to make this happen again.