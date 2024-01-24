Watch CBS News
New Jersey's State of Emergency due to severe weather ends, Gov. Phil Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's State of Emergency was lifted Wednesday at 5 p.m. The state of emergency began more than two weeks ago because of heavy rain and was extended because of last week's snowstorm.

According to the release from Gov. Phil Murphy's Office, the emergency was lifted across all 21 counties Wednesday evening after the signing of Executive Order No. 351.

"As we come out of the State of Emergency, we urge all residents to continue to exercise caution and monitor their weather forecasts as they resume everyday activities," Murphy said. "We are thankful to our first responders and essential workers who helped assist the residents and communities in need while we experienced flooding and extreme winter weather conditions across the state."

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
