Starbucks to reconsider closing only location in downtown Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - Starbucks will reconsider its decision to close its only location in downtown Trenton, New Jersey, Mayor Reed Gusciora told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The decision comes after pleas from Gusciora, Gov. Phil Murphy and even federal lawmakers.

The store located in the 100 block of South Warren Street is the only Starbucks in New Jersey's capital.

The coffee chain had planned to close the store on March 30.

Gusciora said Starbucks has been vital for local jobs and community redevelopment over the past six years.

"Starbucks has promised a walkthrough in the next couple of weeks," Gusciora said. "They're going to come and reevaluate the store but also take a walk down our business district and see how they can help us in our economic plans."

The Trenton mayor said the news came last Monday night via a Zoom call with Starbucks executives.

The Starbucks location opened in 2017 as part of the coffee chain's Community Stores initiative. The company said the initiative was designed to help create "progress for disadvantaged communities."

Gusciora said last week the store has led to a boost in the city's economy, with several new shops and restaurants opening.

A customer named Shy told CBS Philadelphia last week the location has become a hub for local artists, community groups and neighbors.

"I used to participate in the open mics that were here every single week," Shy said. "This was basically my home on Wednesday nights."