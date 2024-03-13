Trenton's mayor is urging Starbucks to reconsider closing its only location in city's downtown

Starbucks closes "community store" in Trenton, its only location in the city

Starbucks closes "community store" in Trenton, its only location in the city

Starbucks closes "community store" in Trenton, its only location in the city

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The mayor of Trenton is pleading with Starbucks to reconsider its decision to close the coffee chain's only location in Downtown, a shop he says has been vital for local jobs and community redevelopment.

The store opened in 2017 as part of Starbucks' Community Stores initiative, designed to help create "progress for disadvantaged communities," according to the company.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said since Starbucks opened, South Warren Street has seen a boost in its economy, with several new shops and restaurants opening.

"A lot of these stores were vacant, so it did have a Starbucks effect," Gusciora said. "They really did help spark an economic resurgence in this area."

One Starbucks customer named Shy said the shop has been a hub for local artists, community groups and neighbors.

"I used to participate in the open mics that were here every single week. This was basically my home on Wednesday nights," he said.

The mayor said he's written a letter to Starbucks asking the company to reconsider its decision.

Starbucks would not give a specific reason for why they are closing the Trenton location, only telling CBS News Philadelphia:

"We continually evaluate our store portfolio to make sure it's meeting the needs of our partners (employees), customers and the communities we serve. There are numerous factors we consider when making the tough decision to close a store."

Employees will be able to transfer to nearby locations, Starbucks said.