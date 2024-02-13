Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Philadelphia native killed in Jordan drone attack, to be buried in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The first of three funeral services for the Army Reserve soldiers killed during a drone attack in Jordan last month is set to get underway Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, of Willingboro, New Jersey, will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery for military veterans following a service at a Baptist church in Carrolton, which is west of Atlanta.

Rivers, who was posthumously promoted to Staff Sergeant by the U.S. Army Reserve after his death last month, grew up in Philadelphia and is survived by his wife and son. The 46-year-old reservist served in uniform for more than a decade after enlisting as an electrician.

RELATED: NJ flags fly at half staff for Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Philly native killed in Jordan base attack

The Army said his overseas deployments included a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018. His obituary from a local funeral home called him a warm-hearted family man with a "gentle demeanor and a fierce and determined personality."

"Some people are a soldier's soldier. You don't duck nothing. You don't run from it and you live that example and you train your soldiers to be this is what it is. This is the standard you go by and that was the Will," Maurice Muhammad, Rivers' cousin, told CBS Philadelphia.

Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers Pentagon

A Jan. 28 drone strike on a U.S. military outpost in Jordan killed Rivers as well as Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett, who all received their ranks in posthumous promotions. They were assigned to the Army Reserve's 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, based at Fort Moore in west Georgia.

President Joe Biden met with the families of the fallen soldiers when their remains were returned to U.S. soil earlier this month at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Meanwhile, friends, former classmates and co-workers have gathered to remember the slain soldiers while awaiting their final homecoming to Georgia.

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett died Jan. 28, 2024, in Jordan. Defense Department

In Waycross, where 24-year-old Sanders worked at a pharmacy and helped coach children's basketball and soccer teams, residents gathered at a downtown park for a moment of silence shortly after the overseas attack. Her funeral is scheduled Saturday at Ware County Middle School.

Arrangements in Savannah were still pending for Moffett, who turned 23 barely a week before she died. Since then, she has been honored with a ceremony at Windsor Forest High School, where she was a drum major and JROTC cadet before graduating in 2019. A candlelight vigil was held by Moffett's employer, United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, where she helped teach cooking and other skills to people with disabilities.

RELATED: Plans for U.S. strikes on Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq, Syria approved after Jordan drone attack

The deaths were the first U.S. fatalities blamed on Iran-backed militia groups after months of intensified attacks on American forces in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

More than 40 troops were also injured in the drone attack at Tower 22, a secretive U.S. military desert outpost that enables U.S. forces to infiltrate and quietly leave Syria.