Philadelphia events this weekend: Erin Express Philly, St. Patrick's Day bar crawls, Jerry Seinfeld, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Friday again, Philly! St. Patrick's Day weekend is here and the city is preparing for another round of Irish festivities and celebrations all weekend long. Whether you're looking to celebrate the most Irish day of the year or maybe just hoping to catch a show or game, the greater Philadelphia area is the place you'll want to stay.

In this weekend guide, you'll get a glimpse into some of the Philadephia area's most anticipated events including the Erin Express St. Patrick's Day Crawl, the first-ever Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl, plus comedy shows by Bert Kreischer and Jerry Seinfeld by the Jersey Shore.

Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl

Do you consider yourself an espresso martini aficionado? This Saturday is your chance to put those skills to the most buzz-worthy test of all! In honor of National Espresso Martini Day, Northern Liberties is hosting its first-ever Espresso Martini Crawl! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can try out some of the neighborhood's best delectable dessert drinks and vote for which location you think is best.

Drink prices will range between $8-$12 and each location will serve at least one other dish to create the perfect pairing for your martini. Each restaurant will put their signature flair on the classic espresso martini and you won't want to miss it.

The following restaurants will make their debut on the first-ever Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl:

Añejo Philadelphia - 1001 N. 2nd St.

Bar1010 - 701 N 2nd St.

Bourbon & Branch - 705 N. 2nd St.

Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 N. 2nd St.

El Camino Real - 1040 N. 2nd St.

Figo Italian - 1033 N. 2nd St.

Heritage - 914 N 2nd St.



Jerry's Bar - 129 W. Laurel St.

N. 3rd - 801 N 3rd St.

North Bowl - 909 N 2nd St.

SET NoLibs - 1030 N. 2nd St.

SIN Steak Italian Nightlife - 1102 Germantown Ave

Silk City - 435 Spring Garden St

Standard Tap - 901 N. 2nd St.

Urban Village Brewing Co. - 1001 N 2nd St.

Madison K Cookies - 800 N. 2nd Street

The C-Room Nails and Spa - 712 N 2nd St

2024 BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon

One of the city's largest springtime running events will take over the streets Sunday for the 2024 BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon.

If you prefer to cheer on the racers from the sideline, you can do just that and also take in the food trucks, music and Legacy of Hope and Wissahickon Brewing Company beer garden at the finish line.

Legacy of Hope, a local nonprofit is the official partner of the 2024 BMW Love Run Philly. Event officials said more than $230,000 raised this year will go toward making sure Philly cancer patients and their families never go hungry or lack basic necessities.

The BMW Love Run Philly has raised more than $750,000 for Philadelphia charities and nonprofits.

Runners will hit the pavement at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Eakins Oval, but the Health & Fitness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center's Hall F will be open to the public from 3-6:30 p.m. Friday and 10-4 p.m. Saturday.

Comedy shows in the Philadelphia area this weekend:

Bert Kreischer

The man, the myth and "The Machine" is coming to Atlantic City for back-to-back comedy shows Saturday night. Bert Kreischer will perform two shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Kreischer is a standup comic and podcast host who has proudly touted the hilarious story of how he became known as "The Machine." The iconic nickname even led him to star in the 2023 movie aptly titled, "The Machine." The comic also has three Netflix specials - "Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy," "Bert Kreischer: Secret Time" and a spinoff series, "The Cabin with Bert Kreischer."

Tickets to see Kreischer in action won't be available for much longer. Prices for his first show on Saturday night start at $79.

Jerry Seinfeld

Renowned standup comedian Jerry Seinfeld will also be in Atlantic City this weekend. Seinfeld will perform on Saturday at the Borgata Event Center at 8 p.m. Tickets to see this comedy legend are a little pricier and start at $200.

St. Patrick's Day events in the Philadelphia area this weekend:

2024 Erin Express

If you're looking for St. Patrick's Day cheer and a nice pint of beer, it's time to hop aboard the Erin Express! The annual St. Patrick's celebratory bar crawl around Philadelphia kicks off Saturday and has its second wind for the most Irish day of the year Sunday.

General admission tickets for Saturday or Sunday start at $19.95. You can also score a two-day pass for the weekend, which starts at $29.95. Both general admission tickets and the two-day pass include free cover charges, drink and food specials at select locations and green-themed swag!

St. Paddy's Day 2-Day Pub Crawl

Right over the bridge in New Jersey, another crawl commences Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The Haddon Township St. Paddy's Day 2-Day Pub Crawl is taking over the local restaurant and bar scene all along Haddon Avenue. Guests can enjoy live music, contests, giveaways, good luck and more! The township is providing a shuttle service to drive crawlers all along the popular street so they can get from destination to destination safely. The shuttle service can drop off and pick up at any of the following locations along Haddon Avenue:

Keg & Kitchen

Pour House

Treno Pizza Bar

Brewer's Towne Tavern

Central Taco & Tequila

PJ Whelihan's

Tap Room & Grill

Tom Fischer's Tavern

Reunion Hall

Haddon Square

Westmont PATCO train station

Plus, guests don't have to buy a ticket to participate or pay a cover charge at each establishment. The crawl runs from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Atlantic City Shamrock Stroll Bar Crawl

Get your green on AC! It's time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this Saturday from 1-8 p.m. with the city's Shamrock Stroll Bar Crawl. There's no better place to get your fill of Irish music, fun and signature foods like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and Irish soda bread. The following bars and restaurants are featured stops on this year's crawl:

Tennessee Ave Beer Hall

Bar 32

Cuzzies Pizza

Rhythm & Spirits

Kings Pub

Wonderbar

Bullshots

Tony's Baltimore Grill

Back Bay Ale House

Moments at Schnuccios

Good Dog Bar

Horse Dive Bar

The Vue (Claridge)Ryfe

Secure your ticket now to make sure you're all set for Saturday's daylong party! Ticket prices start at $29.99 and include a free cover charge, a voucher for 1-2 drinks or shots, an invite to a free after-party and so much more!

Green Elephant

The Center City pop-up Christmas bar White Elephant is going green for St. Patrick's Day! This weekend is your last chance to channel your inner Irishman and maybe find some good luck charms at the city's latest St. Patrick's pop-up.

Green Elephant was actually Pink Elephant last month in honor of Valentine's Day. And just like Pink Elephant and its blueprint, White Elephant, the St. Patrick's pop-up will be completely decked out in lights, curtains, garlands with some signature holiday decorations, foods and beverages.

Indulge in Irish classics like the Guinness Smash Burger, corned beef and cabbage eggrolls and Yuengling pickle chips. Or try out a cocktail that might not be Irish, but is Irish-ish -- like the Emerald Espresso Martini, Drunken Irish Potato, Four Leaf Bramble, Malarkey Mule, Blarney Stone Sangria and so much more!

Philadelphia area sports this weekend:

76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Sixers will face off against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at just $24.

Blue Coats vs. Squadron

CBS News Philadelphia's favorite NBA G League basketball team, the Delaware Blue Coats, will go head to head against the Birmingham Squadron Friday night. You can catch all the game-time action at Chase Field House in Wilmington, Delaware. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

The Blue Coats will take on the Squadron again Saturday night at Chase Field House. If you can't make it in person to see the Blue Coats in action, you can always watch the game live on PHILLY 57 and our streaming platform, CBS News Philadelphia.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $16.