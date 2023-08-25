Watch CBS News
St. Joseph's University unveils updated hawk mascot

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A beloved Philadelphia college sports mascot is soaring into the spotlight with a new look.

St. Joseph's University on Friday unveiled an updated look to its mascot, The Hawk.

The university worked with members of the "Featherhood" (basically, former mascots) along with the company Street Characters to come up with the new look.

The distinct feather lines from prior designs have been replaced with solid crimson red.

The hawk will never die, but it has been updated several times in its 68-year history. 

August 25, 2023

