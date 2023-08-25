St. Joseph's University unveils updated hawk mascot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A beloved Philadelphia college sports mascot is soaring into the spotlight with a new look.

St. Joseph's University on Friday unveiled an updated look to its mascot, The Hawk.

Introducing the newest evolution of The Hawk. After two decades, hundreds of thousands of flaps, and countless games and appearances, the hardest working mascot in college athletics gets a new look. The Hawk Will Never Die! @MascotHall pic.twitter.com/No18jULxXO — Saint Joseph’s University (@saintjosephs) August 25, 2023

The university worked with members of the "Featherhood" (basically, former mascots) along with the company Street Characters to come up with the new look.

The distinct feather lines from prior designs have been replaced with solid crimson red.

The hawk will never die, but it has been updated several times in its 68-year history.