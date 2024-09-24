Saint Joseph's University student critically injured after crash Monday night

A Saint Joseph's University student was struck by a car and critically injured Monday night, police and the school said.

Lower Merion Township police said the student was hit on the 200 block of City Avenue just before 8 p.m. The man was crossing City Avenue in the middle of the block when a 2021 Mazda CX-5 struck him.

A Narberth ambulance that arrived on the scene took the man to Lankenau Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The driver of the Mazda stayed at the scene and the crash is under investigation.

A spokesperson for St. Joe's said the following in an email Tuesday:

Our University Critical Incident Response Team met this morning to provide support to the student and community. We are praying for the full recovery of our student, strength for the family and are asking community members to utilize our resources. Police are taking the lead regarding how this incident occurred and we are working closely with law enforcement to find out more.