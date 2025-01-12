Gold crown stolen from Center City Philadelphia church, stained glass smashed, police say

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

Philadelphia police are investigating after someone stole a crown from a statue of Mary in a Center City Catholic church early Saturday morning.

The thief broke into St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 21 South 13th Street by smashing through a stained glass window, police said. The person then stole a golden crown from a statue of Mary. The crown was made of jewelry and gems donated by parishioners after a massive fire in the church in the early 1900s, according to police.

Police say they have not made any arrests and detectives are investigating.