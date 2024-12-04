Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter dominate Spotify Wrapped in 2024. Here's what Philadelphia listened to.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is out. Here's what Philadelphia listened to.

December may bring holiday cheer, but for millions, it's also time to see what they listened to most in 2024. Spotify Wrapped is available for Spotify users, with Berks County, Pennsylvania, native Taylor Swift continuing her reign as the most-streamed artist.

Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" was the most streamed album globally, and the surprise double album became the first in Spotify history to reach over 300 million streams in one day.

Swift wasn't the only eastern Pennsylvania artist to dominate on the streaming service.

Bucks County native Sabrina Carpenter's song "Espresso" was the most-streamed song globally. Carpenter's record "Short n' Sweet" was the third-most streamed album of 2024 on Spotify.

Here is what Philadelphia listened to in 2024, according to communications agency Burson Global.

Top songs of 2024 in Philadelphia

"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan "I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)" by Post Malone

Top artists of 2024 in Philadelphia

Taylor Swift Drake Zach Bryan Morgan Wallen Kanye West

Top albums of 2024 in Philadelphia

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" by Taylor Swift "Short n' Sweet" by Sabrina Carpenter

"One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" by Chappell Roan

How to see Spotify wrapped 2024

Users can access their Spotify Wrapped 2024 on their phones or online at Spotify.com/Wrapped.

If you open your Spotify app on your phone, you will see an option on the top menu that says "Wrapped." You can also access it by searching for Wrapped in the app search section.