Most Southwest flights from PHL canceled Wednesday after hectic holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Travelers across the country, including here in Philadelphia, are in for yet another day of flight cancellations, including most departing flights from Southwest Airlines.

As of Wednesday morning, 25 Southwest flights leaving from Philadelphia International Airport are canceled, according to the flight tracking system FlightAware. All morning flights were canceled, while some flights later in the day were still listed as on schedule as the airline tried to manage its staffing and get passengers to their destinations.

FlightAware is showing nearly 2,700 cancellations in the U.S., the vast majority being from Southwest. Another 2,392 flights are already canceled for Thursday.

Travelers impacted by the disruption can request a refund on Southwest's website. The airline is also waiving rebooking fees through Jan. 2, 2023, though it cautions that its inventory of available flights may be limited.

The offer is available after passengers at airports across the country were left stranded due to thousands of flights being canceled following a major winter storm. Pieces of lost luggage are piling up in the baggage claims at airports nationwide, and some people traveling for the holidays remained stranded Wednesday.

Grandparents Janis and Mike Sheridan were trying to make it to Chicago by December 29 to celebrate their granddaughter's birthday - their flight was canceled.

"We're being told it's crew issues," Janis Sheridan said. "They can't seem to locate crews because of computer issues, so it's a tech problem."

This week, Southwest's CEO made an apology to customers and staff for the major holiday travel disruption, saying flying schedules will not be back to normal until next week. This has customers frustrated.

"After days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up," CEO Bob Jordan said.

Customers outside baggage claim said they've lost money and time.

With the last holiday weekend of the year approaching, many are hoping for a resolution sooner than later, but they may have to miss out on some special occasions unless they book another flight with another airline.

"It's been a long five days," said traveler Josh Harner, who said he got notification about a canceled flight while on a train to PHL. "I've been waiting for five days, and now we're not going anywhere. I don't know when we're going to make up this trip again."

The U.S. Department of Transportation is now investigating, saying "USdot is concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of lack of prompt customer service. The department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said department will hold Southwest accountable for its responsibilities to customers including providing meal vouchers, refunds and hotel accommodations.

This article has been updated with more accurate information about Southwest Airlines flights leaving Philadelphia International Airport.