Watch CBS News
Local News

Southwest Airlines details changes made after holiday meltdown

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS/CNN

Digital Brief: Tuesday, Jan. 17 (A.M.)
Digital Brief: Tuesday, Jan. 17 (A.M.) 02:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- Southwest Airlines is revamping its technology, the company said in an update to customers following the airline's operations meltdown last month.

After a major winter storm, there were dozens of flight cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport during the holiday travel season, and baggage piling up in the baggage claim. 

Customers stood in lines for hours trying to get rebooked, and some who spoke with CBS Philadelphia said they booked with a different airline in order to get to their destination on time.

The airline sent an email to customers Monday night outlining its recovery from the mountain of issues encountered during peak holiday travel.

Southwest says it has returned "virtually all of the bags" and processed almost all refunds.

It has also hired an aviation consulting firm to "complete an assessment of the event and make recommendations of additional mitigation elements for us to consider."

The airline has budgeted more than $1 billion of its annual operating plan on improving and maintaining its IT systems.

Southwest says it canceled more than 16,000 flights between December 21 and December 31.

The company lost between $725 million to $825 million in revenue.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.