South Philadelphia Yule Log racks up YouTube views, spreads holiday cheer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Philadelphia business owner is putting his own Philly-style twist on the yule log. He recorded a video of a burn barrel on 9th Street in the Italian Market while playing some classic Christmas carols. The video on YouTube has more than 24,000 views.

"I was born in the 80s and grew up in the 90s," said Tony Trov, creator of the Philly Yule Log. A South Philadelphia native, he loves the nostalgia of Christmas past and takes pride in his roots.

"A lot of people consider this the heart of South Philly, so it means a lot to people," Trov said.

At 9th and Carpenter Streets, next to Gargano's Produce, is a symbol of that heart — one that also symbolizes Philly grit — a burn barrel.

"Burn barrel is a South Philly tradition of keeping vendors out here warm in the Italian market. Kinda goes every winter. It's the opening shot of Rocky," he said.

This Christmas season, Trov had the idea to combine his love for Saint Nick and South Philly while showcasing the neighborhood.

"I have a store called South Fellini, and last year we had our Christmas party and we had a Yule Log on YouTube, and my partner said we should do a South Philly version of this," he said.

This year, Trov took out his camera and recorded two hours of a burn barrel to the soundtrack of Christmas songs for people who aren't there to experience the real thing.

"It's fantastic. All we need is a few chestnuts to grill on it ... That wonderful smell of roasting chestnuts or maybe a sausage, and then you really have a Philly moment," one woman said.

Trov said he hopes his spin on the Christmas classic brings a South Philly warmth to people and gives the neighborhood another reason to celebrate their Philly pride this holiday season.

"People have been saying it's a taste of home for them. The smell of it. It's the look of it," Trov said. "It makes them feel like they are here on 9th Street."