Man's body pulled from Delaware River in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man's body was found floating in the Delaware River in South Philadelphia by the Navy Yard on Sunday, police said.

The body was found on the 4500 block of South Broad Street, police said.

The body was first observed by a passerby, according to police.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. on the scene.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.