South Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves woman dead: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a silver SUV while she was crossing the street in South Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue. 

Police say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:43 p.m.

No arrests have been made. 

The car traveled eastbound on Oregon Avenue after the hit-and-run, according to police. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 7:10 PM

