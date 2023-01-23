South Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves woman dead: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a silver SUV while she was crossing the street in South Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:43 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The car traveled eastbound on Oregon Avenue after the hit-and-run, according to police.