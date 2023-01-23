Man on bike dies after hit by car: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police confirmed Sunday night that a man riding a bike in North Philadelphia died after a crash involving a car.

The man riding a bike was in his mid-30s and the incident happened near North Howard Street and West Berks Street after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the man was hit by a white box van and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.