Man on bike dies after hit by car: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police confirmed Sunday night that a man riding a bike in North Philadelphia died after a crash involving a car.
The man riding a bike was in his mid-30s and the incident happened near North Howard Street and West Berks Street after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the man was hit by a white box van and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m.
No arrests have been made at this time.
