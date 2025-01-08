Deadly South Philadelphia house explosion in 2019 leads to new safety measures in Philly

It's been more than five years since a house explosion in South Philly left two people dead. Investigators said a cracked underground gas pipe was to blame. Now, a new settlement could make people's homes safer.

It was a sight many couldn't believe then, and people still talk about it today. In 2019, just days before Christmas, an explosion erupted in a South Philly neighborhood.

Firefighters rushed to the 1400 block of South 8th Street and tried to save anyone who might be inside. Two people were killed in the blast and 60 people were evacuated from their homes. After the explosion, CBS News Philadelphia talked with Connie Diu, the sister of one of the men killed in the blast.

"Brian lost his life. He was only 28 years old. He had his whole future in front of him. Something happened. We just want answers," Diu said at the time.

Years later, a state investigation found the cause of the explosion was a crack in an underground gas pipe due to unstable soil caused by water leaks and excavations to repair nearby pipes.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement found that Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) failed to adequately monitor pipeline maintenance and replace or repair the unsafe portion of the pipe.

"That particular incident, I believe, that street was opened up six times that year and every time you open it up, you're putting more pressure on that infrastructure there," Stephen DeFrank, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), told CBS News Philadelphia.

PUC commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a first-of-its-kind settlement that now requires PGW to accelerate infrastructure modernization and improve coordination of underground work, among other things.

DeFrank explained that utility companies can't just swap out old pipes all at once — it's a balance between replacing aging infrastructure and keeping the service affordable for residents.

Part of the settlement between the PUC and PGW also includes a safety measure expected to start in the next nine months — the launch of a methane detector pilot program, which will provide PGW customers with detectors and alarms.

"That gas, it's not spilling in the home, it's outside and it's migrating underground, ending up in someone's basement, accumulates and ignites. That's how explosions typically happen. So a methane detector would indicate, 'hey, you have methane in your home here, something is wrong,'" DeFrank said.

While PGW agreed to the settlement, including the new safety initiatives, a PGW spokesperson sent CBS News Philadelphia the following statement:

"While Philadelphia Gas Works believes it is not at fault; PGW is interested in settling this matter to address its ongoing concerns related to the failures of unlicensed plumbing contractors. This settlement will allow for contractor training and public education on safe practices."