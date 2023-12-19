During final season for Lanza Tree Farm, $20 Christmas trees will help with owner's care

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The Lanza Tree Farm has been a holiday staple in the Hammonton community in South Jersey for decades. But this Christmas will be its last.

Every tree is just $20, and for the Lanza family, every dollar counts.

For the last 40 years, Richard Lanza and his family have been a part of the Christmas season for thousands of families. But the 52-year-old Lanza is no longer able to work after being diagnosed with Huntington's disease.

The rare and inherited neurological disease impacts his ability to move and causes mental decline.

Lanza's daughter Aspen and the family are selling the farm so they can help care for him. The decision wasn't easy, she said.

"It's hard to put into words how special it is because we all have so many different memories here," Aspen Lanza said. "But we need to be there for my dad and put the money towards his help and everything because eventually he'll need 24-hour care."

Every dollar the family makes this season will go to helping Richard Lanza.

"We have a bunch of different sizes, a bunch of different varieties, and you can pick any one you want," Aspen Lanza said.

Even though this Christmas will be the last for the tree farm, Richard Lanza is holding on to his holiday cheer, and he hopes every Lanza tree brings joy to families.

"The power of positivity is an awesome thing," he said. "Always do for others."