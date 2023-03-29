ADL's annual audit shows antisemitic incidents increased in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As new numbers from the Anti-Defamation League reveal a record number of antisemitic incidents in the Philadelphia region, the ADL of Philadelphia is offering workshops to local synagogues to teach how to combat antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League's annual audit on antisemitic incidents found a 65% spike in incidents in Pennsylvania from 2021 to 2022 and a 10% rise in incidents in New Jersey.

"We're getting towards a tipping point," Robin Burstein, deputy director of the ADL of Philadelphia, said. "But we're not at the tipping point yet, and there is hope."

Burstein hopes to spread that hope to Jewish people throughout the region by holding workshops to teach Jewish people how to fight antisemitism.

One concept she teaches is "counsel culture," which is a play on the phrase "cancel culture."

It encourages Jewish people to speak up if they hear someone say an offensive joke or use subtle antisemitic language and teaches people why those words can hurt.

"Make an impact so that people do not continue to repeat those same kinds of offensive pieces of jokes or stereotypes or jokes," Burstein said.

Congregation Kol Ami in Elkins Park hosted one of the workshops last Friday.

Rabbi Leah Berkowitz hoped the workshop will empower her congregants to fight antisemitism.

"Having this space to talk about it is going to make people feel more hopeful that there's something we can do," Rabbi Berkowitz said.