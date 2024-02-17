Winter weather from Delco to Montco made a fun snow day for families

Families show their sledding skills after morning snow storm throughout the Philadelphia region

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- From Delaware County to Montgomery County, Saturday's winter weather made for a fun snow day for families.

Brothers Sebastian and Kendrick Waters took on the snow in Jenkintown after bringing along their makeshift sleds.

"Daddy made it," 6-year-old Sebastian said.

"They're made out of trash bags and cardboards," their dad Ted Waters said.

Even though their sleds were made with love, fellow sledders saw there was a need for a bit more speed as they let the brothers borrow theirs before giving them a helpful push down the hill.

Out in Delaware County, the Norton's brought out the '"flexible flyer" to a hill near the Springfield Township Police Department.

"I used to sled on this exact sled, so this is my old sled," Jacob Norton said. "Got some good injuries as a kid hopefully fewer for these guys."

"It's been fun watching them get to play in the snow this year because we missed out last year," Caitlin Norton said. "We didn't get any snow."

But the Norton's weren't the only ones with an extra special sled this snow day.

"I have a very rare purple sled," 7-year-old Emma Cappell said. "It goes very fast so fast that you can't even control it."

One thing Capell and her friends could control was building the perfect snowman all while making memories together.