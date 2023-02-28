Snow falls in Allentown as winter storm moves through region

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The snow started falling in Allentown right around 7 p.m. Monday.

It started as a wintry mix, but quickly started to change over to snow and by about 8 p.m. everything started to stick to the cars and grass - catching some off guard.

"We were so used to all the warm weather we've been getting, and then boom, the snow comes out of nowhere," Samantha Crespo, of Allentown, said.

On Monday night - Mother Nature made sure to remind many that despite a mostly mild start to 2023 - winter is still very much here.

"I don't even have snow boots now I should have came prepared," Jason Perez, of Allentown, said.

Snow is starting to coat the cars and grass here in #Allentown ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ckDKd0NKIU — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 28, 2023

Around 8 p.m., the plow trucks were lapping the parking lots as the first of the flakes started to coat the grass and cars - forcing some like Kevin Tarole to scramble.

"My shovel is nonexistent," Kevin Tarole, of Bethlehem, said. "I might have a shovel but I'd have to look for it."

And while some were not so fond of the snow, others like sixth grader Xander Lutz, who was spotted wearing shorts and T-shirt says bring it on.

"I'm pretty excited about it because I hope we don't have school tomorrow," Lutz said.

As of Monday night, schools in the Allentown area are on time for Tuesday, but school officials are asking parents to double check in the morning.

"It's been a weird winter. Hasn't been a lot of snow much, but I don't know if we necessarily need it, I think a lot of people are tired of the cold," Craig Lenoir, of Allentown, said.