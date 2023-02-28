NEXT Weather: Wintry mix overnight blankets Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mix of rain, sleet and snow has moved into the Philadelphia area, and it's only going to get a bit heavier and steadier as we head into the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday.

Where you live will determine what, and how much you get, but the general rule is this: the further north, the better chance of snow.

First thing's first: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the Lehigh Valley and northern New Jersey.

A slushy mix of sleet and snow may accumulate up to 4 inches in areas like Allentown before warmer air intrudes and changes everything to rain before daybreak Tuesday. Roads will be more slick than snow-covered, with most of the accumulations happening on the tops of cars and grassy surfaces.

Further north toward the Poconos, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect, where upwards of 4-8 inches may accumulate. Here, temperatures will remain closer to freezing, so while it'll still be a wet snow, it'll accumulate faster and lead to more issues on the roadways, especially toward the Tuesday morning commute.

Just plain rain for Philly and the Jersey Shore

While a few areas of sleet mixed in with the rain at the onset of Monday night's weather, a majority of what will fall in the city will continue to be just plain old rain. Expect moderate to heavy downpours to occur overnight, with up to an inch of rain by morning. The shore and South Jersey (and Delaware too!) will also just receive rain, rather than any winter precipitation from this storm.

So… why?

Well, as this system moved closer, a coastal low formed. This center spins off the coast, sending southeast winds in our direction, which in turn, warms us up.

In fact, areas along the Jersey shore could easily see temperatures rise, instead of fall overnight. Further inland, Philadelphia sees these winds help keep temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s through Tuesday morning.

Quick clearing Tuesday

When all is said and done, we'll be left with clearing skies by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures back to where they should be this time of year -- in the middle 40s. Expect some decent melting in the Poconos too, with temperatures rising well above freezing by the end of the afternoon.

Looking ahead: 60s by Thursday, followed by another crack at rain (and maybe a bit of snow north once again) by Friday. Stay tuned!