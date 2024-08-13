Police searching for owner of snake found near Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Radnor Township police are looking for the owner of a large snake found in the township.
A 3-4 foot ball python was found near Strathmore and Conestoga roads, according to a Facebook post by the police department.
If you are the owner or have information, police ask you to call 911 and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor, the post says.
Laura Fay
