Police searching for owner of snake found near Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Radnor Township police are looking for the owner of a large snake found in the township. 

A 3-4 foot ball python was found near Strathmore and Conestoga roads, according to a Facebook post by the police department. 

If you are the owner or have information, police ask you to call 911 and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor, the post says.

A real snake in the grass Radnor Police is attempting to locate the owner of this 3-4 foot long Ball Python in the area...

Posted by Radnor Township Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2024
