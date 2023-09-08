Smoky conditions expected in Camden, Burlington Counties as wildfire burns

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Residents in Camden and Burlington Counties can expect smoky conditions on Thursday night as the Dragway Wildfire in the Wharton State Forest continues to burn, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The towns most impacted by the smoke are Berlin, Evesham, Medford, Medford Lakes, Shamong, Vorhees and Waterford, the NJFFS said.

According to the NJFFS, the smoky conditions are being caused by the fire burning down into the duff layer of soil. Plus, the higher humidity Thursday evening is causing the smoke to lay low to the ground, fire officials said.

The NJFFS said the smoke is expected to remain present until significant rains fall over the area of the fire. Fire officials added the fire was not a threat to any homes or other structures in the area.

The Dragway wildfire happened on Aug. 20. and crews fully contained it three days later. It burned 1,700 acres.

The NJFFS said crews will remain on the scene to improve containment lines and mop-up hot spots.