Woman found dead inside Bensalem Sleep Inn; suspect in custody, police say

A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside the Sleep Inn in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, police said.

Bucks County officials said the woman was found dead inside a room at the Sleep Inn on Street Road early Wednesday morning.

The woman was found at the Sleep Inn after Pennsylvania State Police searched hotels in the area of Route 1 after getting information about a homicide that might've occurred at a motel or hotel in the area.

Police said the homicide suspect is in custody at the Trenton Police Department. The suspect and victim's identity aren't being released at this time, according to police.

The homicide is under investigation by the Bensalem Township Police Department, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Trenton Police Department.

The Bensalem Township Police Department said more information about the homicide will be released on Thursday during a press conference.