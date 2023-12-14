Watch CBS News
Local News

Ski mask ban in Philadelphia goes into effect

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Ski mask ban goes into effect in Philadelphia
Ski mask ban goes into effect in Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ski masks are now banned in some places in Philadelphia.

Under the new rules, you can't wear the face coverings on public transit or in parks, schools, city-owned buildings and daycare facilities.

Anyone caught breaking the law can be fined $250.

The ban took effect because Mayor Jim Kenney did not sign or veto the bill before the final council session of the year.

There are some exceptions for religious and First Amendment rights.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 6:55 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.