Ski mask ban in Philadelphia goes into effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ski masks are now banned in some places in Philadelphia.

Under the new rules, you can't wear the face coverings on public transit or in parks, schools, city-owned buildings and daycare facilities.

Anyone caught breaking the law can be fined $250.

The ban took effect because Mayor Jim Kenney did not sign or veto the bill before the final council session of the year.

There are some exceptions for religious and First Amendment rights.