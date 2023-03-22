Sixers officially clinch playoff spot after Nets' loss to Cavs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, there was no doubt of the Sixers actually missing the playoffs.

But after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night, the Sixers officially clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs.

The Sixers are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. They trail the Bucks by three games and are currently a half game back of the Celtics for the No. 2 seed.

With 11 games left on the schedule, there's a chance the Sixers could jump even higher in the standings before the regular season.

The Sixers have games vs. the Celtics and Bucks in the beginning of April that will be crucial in determining playoff seeding.

Philadelphia has won eight of their past nine games, and has been one of the best teams in the NBA since the start of the new year. The Sixers are 27-9 since Jan. 1, which ranks second in the NBA behind the Bucks.

The Sixers lost, 109-105, in double-overtime vs. the Chicago Bulls Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid, who's the current betting favorite to win MVP, scored 37 points and fouled out in the loss.

Philadelphia will take on the Bulls again Wednesday night at the United Center at 8 p.m.