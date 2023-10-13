Sixers' Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey attend Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks prior to Game 4 of NLDS vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before the Philadelphia 76ers begin the regular season, Joel Embiid is taking in some playoff baseball.

Embiid, the reigning 2022-23 NBA MVP, was spotted in the crowd behind home plate Thursday night as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. He was wearing a pinstripe Bryce Harper jersey in attendance.

Earlier this month at Sixers media day, Embiid wore a "Red October" beanie hat in support of the Phillies.

Embiid wasn't the only Sixer taking in the action in South Philly.

The television broadcast also showed guard Tyrese Maxey at Citizens Bank Park.

The Sixers will start the Nick Nurse era next week in their first regular season game against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 26.

James Harden returned to the team and attended training camp after requesting a trade earlier this year.