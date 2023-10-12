Phillies-Braves: Game 4 NLDS lineups

Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks prior to Game 4 of NLDS vs. Braves

Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks prior to Game 4 of NLDS vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies can close out the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

With an NLCS berth on the line, the Phillies are running back the same Game 3 batting lineup after they smacked six homers on Wednesday.

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

3B Alec Bohm

2B Bryson Stott

C J.T. Realmuto

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Brandon Marsh

CF Johan Rojas

LHP Ranger Suarez

For the second time this series, the Phillies will face Braves ace Spencer Strider.

Strider had a great outing in Game 1, striking out eight Phillies batters, but Philadelphia was able to get to the righty and escape with a 3-0 win.

Harper, who went yard twice Wednesday night, has hit two homers off Strider in his career. Both have happened in the NLDS, including one from the Game 1 win.

Schwarber and Bohm have also each went yard against Strider. Schwarber got very close in his first at-bat in Game 1, but the hit ended up being a double.

Suarez will once again get the call on the mound for the Phillies in a massive spot. The lefty pitched well in Game 1, but was pulled early as manager Rob Thomson went with a bullpen approach. With a well-rested bullpen, the case could be the same Thursday, especially during this high stakes game.

Below is the Braves' lineup for Game 4: