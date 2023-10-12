Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies-Braves: Game 4 NLDS lineups

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks prior to Game 4 of NLDS vs. Braves
Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks prior to Game 4 of NLDS vs. Braves 06:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies can close out the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night. 

RELATED: Bryce Harper stares at Orlando Arcia after hitting 2 HRs in NLDS Game 3 win

With an NLCS berth on the line, the Phillies are running back the same Game 3 batting lineup after they smacked six homers on Wednesday.

  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • SS Trea Turner
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • 2B Bryson Stott
  • C J.T. Realmuto 
  • RF Nick Castellanos 
  • LF Brandon Marsh
  • CF Johan Rojas
  • LHP Ranger Suarez

For the second time this series, the Phillies will face Braves ace Spencer Strider. 

Strider had a great outing in Game 1, striking out eight Phillies batters, but Philadelphia was able to get to the righty and escape with a 3-0 win. 

Harper, who went yard twice Wednesday night, has hit two homers off Strider in his career. Both have happened in the NLDS, including one from the Game 1 win. 

RELATED: The 5 biggest moments in Phillies' Game 3 win over Braves, according to the data

Schwarber and Bohm have also each went yard against Strider. Schwarber got very close in his first at-bat in Game 1, but the hit ended up being a double. 

Phillies 2B Bryson Stott discusses matchup with Braves before Game 4 07:53

Suarez will once again get the call on the mound for the Phillies in a massive spot. The lefty pitched well in Game 1, but was pulled early as manager Rob Thomson went with a bullpen approach. With a well-rested bullpen, the case could be the same Thursday, especially during this high stakes game. 

Below is the Braves' lineup for Game 4: 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.