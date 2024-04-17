Video shows stolen car flipped onto its roof after crash in Philadelphia; 6 kids arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Police have six kids in custody Wednesday after they say the group stole two cars overnight and flipped one of the vehicles after taking it for a joyride.

According to police, two Hyundais were stolen about a block away from Medford and Belgreen roads in the city's Parkwood neighborhood, where one of the cars — with at least two kids inside — crashed and flipped onto the roof in the middle of the street.

Police said one of the kids in the overturned car ran to the second stolen car nearby, but officers were able to stop that vehicle about two blocks away on the cul-de-sac on Richton Street.

Stolen car overturned at Medford and Belgreen roads in Philadelphia's Parkwood neighborhood CBS Philadelphia

Another child inside the overturned car was pulled out by first responders and taken to the hospital to be treated for a cut on their hand, police said.

Philadelphia police said some of the kids involved in the thefts were as young as 12 years old.

"I can't imagine any of my other kids doing any of that," Olivia Taylor, who owns one of the stolen cars, said. "Luckily they didn't get very far, but it was kind of crazy."

Taylor told CBS News Philadelphia she didn't realize anything was wrong until police started banging on her door around 1:30 a.m.

"It is unsettling, it's stolen right from your house," she said.

According to Philadelphia police data, more than 3,800 cars have been stolen across the city already this year. A previous CBS News Philadelphia investigation found that a high percentage of recent car thefts involved Kias and Hyundais, a trend police attribute to a viral internet challenge that demonstrated how to easily steal those makes of cars in seconds.