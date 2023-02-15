How Norristown PD is fighting TikTok challenge to steal cars

How this police department is fighting against TikTok trend to steal cars

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Across the Delaware Valley, Kia and Hyundais continue to be stolen in large part because of a TikTok challenge.

On Wednesday night, a local police department is fighting back and arming drivers with a tool to stop the thieves.

In most cases, it only takes seconds to steal.

In a surveillance video posted to social media, a man says his Kia Optima was stolen over the weekend near his home in Fishtown.

And on Valentine's Day morning, Chris Moretti also woke up to find their Kia Sportage broken into in Fishtown, pieces of glass on the ground and wires left hanging from the dismantled steering column.

"They didn't succeed in actually stealing it, but certainly made an attempt and that caused us to have the vehicle towed," Moretti said.

Hyundai and Kia are now rolling out software updates after a surge in car thefts sparked by a TikTok challenge showing viewers how to hotwire the cars.

Philadelphia police say 2,592 Kia and Hyundai models were stolen in the city last year, and nearly 1,600 have already been stolen in 2023.

"The biggest problem with this is when they try to steal these cars they actually break a window or force a window or door open to get it," Capt. Micheal Bishop, of Norristown Police, said.

Norristown police say they also saw a rash of thefts at the end of last year.

Now, the department is fighting back, offering Kia and Hyundai owners a wheel lock -- an extra tool to prevent these cars being targeted by thieves.

"Put it on your steering wheel, lock it and even if they do break the steering column and are able to start it, they can't drive it," Bishop said.

Due to the increase in theft of motor vehicles involving Hyundai & Kia, NPD will provide Norristown residents a free wheel lock, at 235 E. Airy St., to those who own one of these vehicles with proof of ownership and residency. pic.twitter.com/uK8l1eENza — Norristown Police Department (@Norristownpd) February 14, 2023

Norristown police say Hyundai sent them 120 wheel locks. They're hoping this extra line of defense can help save people money, and scare away thieves.

"We want to make sure that at least these model cars are not going to be stolen very easily," Bishop said.

Police say the wheel locks are only for residents who live in Norristown.

You can pick them up at the station if you own a Kia or Hyundai, and you must provide proof of residency and registration.