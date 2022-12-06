Man to be charged in fire that killed girl with cerebral palsy: Sources

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man will be charged in connection to the Darby Township fire that took the life of Olivia Drasher, sources tell CBS3's Chief Investigative Reporter Joe Holden. Aaron Clarke previously dated Drasher's older sister and spent the weekend sending them threatening messages, according to police.

Sources tell CBS3 Clarke had information his ex-girlfriend was not home at the time of the fire and set the fire knowing her two younger sisters were there.

The family says Olivia, 20, had cerebral palsy and was not able to escape the home.

Clarke has been locked up on an unrelated aggravated assault charge. Court records show he was combative with officers and spit on two of them while in a holding cell.

