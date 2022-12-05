Watch CBS News
Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. 

A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.

Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. 

Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending. 

