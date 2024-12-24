3 men injured after 3 separate shootings in Philadelphia on Christmas Eve, police say

Three men were injured after three separate shootings in Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.

The three shootings happened in North Philly, Northeast Philly and West Philly within minutes of each other, according to the release from Philadelphia Police.

All three men, two 18-year-olds and a 24-year-old, are listed as stable, police said.

The motives for all three shootings are unknown at this time.

Authorities said an 18-year-old man was shot once in the lower back on the 600 block of North 13th Street in North Philly around 7:46 p.m.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital by a private car and is expected to be OK.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in his right thigh in the area of Pennway Street and Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philly around 7:53 p.m.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Although there are no arrests at this time, two guns were recovered.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philly around 7:55 p.m., according to police.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

No arrests were made at this time and no weapons were recovered, police said.

Philadelphia police urge anyone with information to call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or the anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.