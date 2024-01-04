Police questioning man in connection to deadly shooting in North Philadelphia

Man shot and killed in vacant lot in Philadelphia's Fairhill section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in North Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, police say they responded to reports of gunshots in the 2900 block of North Orkney Street.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.

Medics rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he died at 12:09 a.m.

According to police, the man was lying just feet away from his jeep with its engine running and radio playing.

The scene of the shooting is near a vacant lot where many are known to frequently sell and use narcotics, police say.

Six spent shell casings, fired from what police say was a semi-automatic weapon, were found near the vacant lot and just feet away from the victim.

Through further investigation, police believe the victim was shot just after exiting his vehicle.

Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators were reviewing surveillance cameras in the area. Footage from a real-time crime camera showed a man wearing a green jacket and dark-colored pants running from the scene.

The man was seen heading north on the 2900 block of North Orkney Street, Small said.

Sometime later, a man matching that description was apprehended and was being questioned by homicide detectives.

The victim's last known address is in Philadelphia several miles away.

This incident still remains under investigation.

There is no known motive at this time.