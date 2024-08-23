Watch CBS News
Crime

9-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy was shot and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened on the 600 block of North 12th Street around 6:19 p.m. The 9-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and the man was shot multiple times, according to police.

Both the boy and the man were taken to Jefferson Hospital by police. The boy is expected to be OK, police said.

Police said a gun was recovered from inside a home and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the PPD's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). They said tipsters can remain anonymous.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.