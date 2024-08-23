9-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy was shot and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened on the 600 block of North 12th Street around 6:19 p.m. The 9-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and the man was shot multiple times, according to police.

Both the boy and the man were taken to Jefferson Hospital by police. The boy is expected to be OK, police said.

Police said a gun was recovered from inside a home and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the PPD's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). They said tipsters can remain anonymous.