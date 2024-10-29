Philadelphia police release video of 2 suspects in connection with shooting that injured 7 people

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of two suspects in connection with a shooting in North Philadelphia over a week ago that injured seven people, including a teen, who was listed in critical condition.

Police are asking for help from the public in finding two people they say were in a Nissan Altima that they believe was involved in a shooting near North 11th and West Cumberland streets on Oct. 19.

The driver is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and face mask. The passenger is described as a male wearing a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt and mask, according to the release from police.

Police said the video was from park cameras at the intersection of North 11th and West Cumberland streets. They described the Nissian as a charcoal grey late model with tinted rear and side windows without a license plate.

The victims include men and women from 16 to 30 years old. All of them were taken to Temple University Hospital. Police later gave an update saying one victim, the youngest, a 16-year-old girl was critical after being shot in the chest.

The other victims, three men in their 20s, two women in their 20s and a 30-year-old woman, are stable and expected to be OK, according to police.

Police said if you see the suspects, don't approach them and immediately call 911.

You can submit a tip by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential. If anyone has information about the shooting you can call the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.