Upper Darby shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A shooting in Upper Darby has left one person dead and three others injured on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Long Lane. Bullets blew out windows in a building and there are dozens of evidence markers on the street.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other two victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.