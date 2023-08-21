Watch CBS News
Crime

Upper Darby shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Upper Darby shooting under investigation
Upper Darby shooting under investigation 00:27

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A shooting in Upper Darby has left one person dead and three others injured on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Long Lane. Bullets blew out windows in a building and there are dozens of evidence markers on the street.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other two victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

snapshot-1.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.