18-year-old shot, killed following an argument in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man died in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood Tuesday night after being shot, Philadelphia police said.

Police said an investigation is underway after the man was shot in the chest and killed following an argument at a Roxborough apartment complex a little after 10 p.m. along Henry Avenue.

According to investigators, two males and two females arrived and confronted a 23-year-old man. The 23-year-old allegedly fired one shot at the 18-year-old and then jumped off of a fourth-story balcony.

"We're getting information that there was a dispute inside of the fourth-floor apartment where the 23-year-old lived with his girlfriend," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "There was some sort of altercation, and that's when at least one shot was fired."

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to Roxborough Hospital by private car. Police said they don't know if the 18-year-old is related to the girlfriend but was with the girlfriend's family.

"We believe this was motivated by a domestic incident. We believe the 23-year-old lived in the fourth-floor apartment with a female," Small said. "They got into some sort of altercation, that's when family members and friends of the female came to intervene."

"When police initially arrived on location they found a 23-year-old male who was armed with a gun, did cooperate with police," Small continued. "So police have his weapon, he was transported to police headquarters."

The 23-year-old wasn't hurt. Police took him in for questioning, and there is no word yet on whether charges will be filed.