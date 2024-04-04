Watch CBS News
Shooting and crash closes portion of I-95 north in Chester, Delaware County

By Courtney Cherry, Fletcher Rumbaugh

Bullet holes in police car windshield after shooting, crash shut down I-95 north in Chester, Pa.
Bullet holes in police car windshield after shooting, crash shut down I-95 north in Chester, Pa. 02:36

CHESTER (CBS) -- A portion of I-95 north in Chester, Delaware County is closed Thursday morning due to police activity after a shooting and crash.

All lanes between Exit 4 - US 322 East/Commodore Barry Bridge and Exit 5 - Kerlin Street are closed. Police cars are blocking the highway.

At the scene, CBS News Philadelphia photographer Fletcher Rumbaugh could see a police car from New Castle County with bullet holes in the windshield.

The incident has drawn a large police response from both Pennsylvania State Police and New Castle County police.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

