Man dead after shooting in West Philadelphia AutoZone parking lot, police say

A man has died after being shot in the chest in a West Philadelphia AutoZone parking lot Friday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia police said a 33-year-old man was shot once in the chest while in the AutoZone parking lot on the 5600 block of Vine Street, just after 3:30 p.m.

Police took the man to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

The Homicide Unit is now leading the investigation, according to an update from PPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.