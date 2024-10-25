Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dead after shooting in West Philadelphia AutoZone parking lot, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man fatally shot in West Philadelphia AutoZone parking lot
Man fatally shot in West Philadelphia AutoZone parking lot 00:22

A man has died after being shot in the chest in a West Philadelphia AutoZone parking lot Friday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia police said a 33-year-old man was shot once in the chest while in the AutoZone parking lot on the 5600 block of Vine Street, just after 3:30 p.m.

Police took the man to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

The Homicide Unit is now leading the investigation, according to an update from PPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.