Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers responds to SAG-AFTRA strike

As The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced Thursday they will go on strike mostly because they aren't getting fair compensation, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers countered saying they did offer historic pay and residual increases.

"Because the AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihood of working actors and performers, SAG-AFTRA's National Board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA .

Other issues on the table for SAG-AFTRA included the regulated use of artificial intelligence and better benefit plans.

"A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry," wrote AMPTP in their response to the called strike.

AMPTP listed some of the "components of the Producers' offer that SAG-AFTRA has chosen to forgo in favor of a strike"

Historic pay and residual increases.

The highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years

76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals

58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High Budget SVOD Programs

11% pay increase in year 1 for background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles, an additional 17% increase for background actors required to do extensive self-styling, and an additional 62% increase for stand-ins required to deliver lines during a run-through and photo doubles required to memorizeand deliver lines on camera

Dancers will now receive the on-camera rate for rehearsal days.

Additional payments of 25% for dancers required to sing on camera during principal photography, as well as for singers required to dance on camera

Artificial intelligence

Groundbreaking AI proposal which protects performers' digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer's consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance

Benefit plans

Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps