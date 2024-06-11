Shelter-in-place issued in Horsham, Pennsylvania; large police presence on scene

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents in Horsham, Pennsylvania were asked to shelter-in-place on Tuesday as a large police presence formed in a suburban cul-de-sac.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a heavy law enforcement presence including SWAT teams and armored vehicles in front of a home on Horseshoe Circle.

Horsham Township said on social media that the shelter-in-place was in effect due to police activity on Horseshoe Lane.

Due to police activity on Horseshoe Lane in the Horshamtowne section of Horsham a shelter in place alert has been issued for residents on Horseshoe Lane. Country Road is closed to traffic at Witmer. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/xci5KI6NGT — Horsham Township (@HorshamTownship) June 11, 2024

It's not clear why police were called to the scene. We've reached out to the Horsham Township Police Department for more information.

The shelter-in-place is also impacting school bus service in the neighborhood. The Hatboro-Horsham School District said families will be notified via the Here Comes the Bus app.

This is a developing story and will be updated.