Shelter-in-place issued in Horsham, Pennsylvania; large police presence on scene
HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents in Horsham, Pennsylvania were asked to shelter-in-place on Tuesday as a large police presence formed in a suburban cul-de-sac.
Images from Chopper 3 showed a heavy law enforcement presence including SWAT teams and armored vehicles in front of a home on Horseshoe Circle.
Horsham Township said on social media that the shelter-in-place was in effect due to police activity on Horseshoe Lane.
It's not clear why police were called to the scene. We've reached out to the Horsham Township Police Department for more information.
The shelter-in-place is also impacting school bus service in the neighborhood. The Hatboro-Horsham School District said families will be notified via the Here Comes the Bus app.
This is a developing story and will be updated.