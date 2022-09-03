Person of interest in Florence Township homicide found dead inside vehicle in Cooper Township, Pennsylvania

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The last known person to see Sheila Maguire before she was found dead inside of a Florence Township home earlier this week has died. Peter Lestician, 53, was found dead inside a vehicle near an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township, Pennsylvania, possibly due to an apparent suicide, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said on Saturday.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Pennsylvania State troopers were called to the scene on Friday around 4 p.m. by two men riding four-wheelers in the area. When they arrived, they found Lestician in the front seat of the vehicle, which was locked. The troopers reported no signs of foul play, according to a release.

Lestician's New Jersey driver's license was found inside the car. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and the manner of death, according to the release.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said that Lestician was in a relationship with Maguire. The two lived together on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive.

Lestician was a person of interest in the case of Maguire's homicide, but there was no evidence linking him directly to the crime and charges were not filed against him, according to a release.

Maguire was found dead inside her home on late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness check because they haven't heard from her in a couple days.

Lestician, who was a teacher at South Brunswick High School, hasn't made contact with family members since Aug. 26.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is coordinating with the local district attorney's office in Pennsylvania to gain permission to forensically examine the vehicle Lestician was found in.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.