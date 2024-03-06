Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed beloved Philadelphia barber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a beloved barber in Philadelphia last week, according to police.

Sharon Seawood was charged Monday with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, accident involving death and other offenses, police said.

The hit-and-run happened just after 11 p.m. last Tuesday on the 7900 block of Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane.

Police and paramedics responded to a hit-and-run call and found 47-year-old Toby Bryant lying unresponsive in the middle of the street with severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead minutes later, police said.

Investigators said Bryant was crossing the street against the light last week and not in the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Bryant's brother told CBS Philadelphia he was walking home after getting dinner when he was fatally struck.

According to a witness, the driver kept driving about 100-200 feet after hitting Bryant, stopped, got out of their car, looked back at the victim and then got back in the car and left the scene.

Bryant was a father of four and a barber at Golden Comb, located two blocks from the hit-and-run.

Last Wednesday, the barbershop draped a black barber's cape over Bryant's chair. He worked at the barbershop for at least 15 years.

"His clientele was huge. He had a hand that was pretty special," Lester Nichols, Bryant's coworker, said. "I really considered him one of the better barbers in the city."