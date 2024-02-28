Witnesses say beloved Philadelphia barber killed in hit-and-run on Ogontz Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police still haven't released the name of the 46-year-old man hit and killed Tuesday night while trying to cross the street in West Oak Lane, but friends and family identified him at the scene and said he was a beloved barber who worked nearby.

The hit-and-run happened just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police and paramedics responded to 911 calls about a vehicle hitting a person on the 7900 block of Ogontz Avenue. When they got there, they found the victim, later identified as a 46-year-old man, lying unresponsive in the middle of the road, suffering from severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead minutes later at 11:18 p.m.

After reviewing private surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, police painted a gruesome picture of how hard this man was hit while trying to cross the street.

"You can clearly see the victim crossing street and you see a vehicle that appears to be a white or light-colored sedan going north on Ogontz Avenue. It appears to go at a high rate of speed when that vehicle did strike the victim," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "You can see the victim's body being dragged at least 30-40 feet in the northbound direction. He was hit with such force, he was knocked out of his footwear."

Police said later Wednesday morning that the victim was crossing the street against the light and not in the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

According to a witness who is friends with the victim, the driver traveled about 100-200 feet after hitting the pedestrian, stopped, got out of their vehicle, looked back at the victim and then got back in their car and left the scene. Police said the car, a silver Ford sedan, was last seen traveling north on the 8000 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police said there are a lot of cameras in the area and they've already seen multiple angles of the incident, so they're confident they'll catch the driver responsible.

Police later released images of the Ford sedan wanted in connection with the hit-and-run. Police said the car likely has heavy damage to the hood and front windshield.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit and run is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 215-685-3181.