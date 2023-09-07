How Katz Jewish Community Center is keeping 9/11 in minds of Cherry Hill community

One flag at at time: How a South Jersey community is keeping 9/11 on everyone's minds

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Never forget. Those words have special meaning to Americans. In just four days, it will mark 22 years since 9/11, the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

One by one, and in the sweltering heat, volunteers placed American flags into the ground Thursday and lined the perimeter outside the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill.

"Looking at these flags, each one represents somebody we lost on 9/11," Col. Nelson Mellitz said.

The Jewish War Veterans Post 126 and the South Jersey Men's Club were joined by Cherry Hill Police, New Jersey State Police and Voorhees Police officers.

They placed nearly 3,000 flags across the JCC campus as the nation gets ready to commemorate 22 years since the terrorist attacks.

"When I was walking back, the buildings were shaking that's when the first building came down," Mellitz said.

Mellitz was evacuated from the federal building in New York City on that fateful day and said it seemed like yesterday.

He often thinks of his friend who lost his life, Leroy Homer, the first officer on board Flight 93 that was hijacked and crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

"That's when it brings it home when you see something like that, a really nice guy," Mellitz said. "He was a fantastic person, fantastic military officer. I think of him all the time."

This is the second year now the KATZ JCC is displaying the flags to honor the victims of 9/11.

Organizers said it's a way to mark history and also make sure no one forgets what happened.

"It's a unifying thing for our country at a time when it seems like, it appears, in my opinion, people are trying to divide the country, Mike Perloff said. "We should celebrate our similarities opposed to our differences."

It's a symbol of unity and of remembrance.

On Monday morning at 10:30, a 9/11 observance will also be held outside the JCC.