Katz JCC remembering Kristallnacht with documentary screening

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The Katz JCC in Cherry Hill is hosting its annual Festival of Arts, Books and Culture this week.

Among the events being held at the JCC include a documentary screening Wednesday night to recognize the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, which is viewed by historians as the beginning of the Holocaust.

"I think if we remember this and honor this, it'll help us today," Janet Simons, the festival co-chair, said.

Kristallnacht, translated as '"crystal night," is a reference to the shards of glass that littered the streets after Nazis smashed the windows of Jewish-owned businesses and synagogues on the nights of Nov. 9-10 in 1938. At least 91 Jewish people died.

The documentary being screened at the Katz JCC Wednesday night is "Three Minutes: A Lengthening." It's about recently unearthed home video footage documenting a thriving community of Polish Jews right before Kristallnacht.

Simons said the documentary's message is taking on a more urgent tone with the recent rise of antisemitic incidents in America.

"That it can happen again. That things in Germany were not so different from how they are now," Simons said. "It's our hope that if we teach about it, that it won't repeat itself."

The Katz JCC Festival of Arts, Books and Culture lasts all week and includes many family-friendly events.